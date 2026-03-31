Quadruple amputee accused of murder extradited from Virginia to Maryland

A quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player has been extradited from Virginia to Maryland to face murder charges for an alleged deadly shooting, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Dayton James Webber, 27, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, in late March after a man — Bradick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf — was found dead in Charlotte Hall, officials said.

Webber waived his extradition hearing last week during a virtual hearing he attended from Charlottesville.

"I'm trying to go back to Maryland," Webber said at the time.

Extradited to Charles County

On Tuesday, Webber was transported from the Albemarle County Detention Center in Virginia to the Charles County Detention Center in Maryland, Sheriff's officials said.

He is being held pending a bail review hearing, which will be conducted remotely.

Officials said "appropriate accommodations will be provided in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)," due to Webber's specific medical and mobility needs. They declined to further explain what changes will be made.

"The Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) understands that the unusual circumstances of this case generate many questions about how certain procedures are adapted and how provisions of the ADA are specifically met," officials said. "However, the CCSO will not provide additional information regarding booking processes, housing, equipment, or techniques beyond what is described."

Quadruple amputee charged with murder

Webber is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Wells, police said.

Wells' body was found after two people flagged down deputies, saying they had witnessed a deadly shooting.

The witnesses said they were in the back seat of a car when the driver, whom they identified as Webber, allegedly shot and killed the passenger in the front seat during an argument, according to charging documents.

The witnesses refused to help Webber pull the victim out of the car, and instead left the scene while Webber fled with the victim in the car, charging documents allege.

Nearly two hours later, a neighbor reported a body in a yard about 15 miles from where the alleged shooting occurred.

Alexander Goodman, Webber's attorney, has declined to comment.

Cornhole player and quadruple amputee

The charges against Webber have garnered attention across the U.S.

The professional cornhole player became a quadruple amputee after contracting a bacterial infection that led to sepsis when he was 10 months old.

Webber competed with the American Cornhole League, but the organization said he has not been active since late 2024.

The ACL said it was aware of the allegations but declined to comment on the active legal situation.