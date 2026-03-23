Quadruple-amputee professional cornhole player accused of murder in Maryland

A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee was arrested and charged with murder in Maryland.

Dayton James Webber, 27, was located in Virginia after a man had been found shot to death in Charles County, Maryland, on Sunday, March 22.

Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, was found dead in a yard in Charlotte Hall.

After the Charles County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant, Webber's car was found in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he was located at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue.

Webber was then arrested by police in Virginia and was charged as a fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Maryland, where he will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges.

Webber arrested after man's murder

Two people flagged down police around 10:25 p.m. on March 22 near the area La Plata Road and Radio Station Road in La Plata, Maryland, reporting they had witnessed a deadly shooting, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said witnesses were in the back seat of a vehicle when the driver, identified as Webber, shot and killed the front-seat passenger during an argument. According to police, the witnesses refused to help Webber pull the victim out of the car, and they took off.

Charles County sheriff's deputies assisted in the investigation, and after nearly two hours, a resident in the 10000 block of Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, reported a body in a yard, officials said.

Deputies identified Wells as the victim who was found in the yard. Investigators then obtained a warrant for Webber's arrest, and he was located and taken into custody in Virginia.

Anyone with additional details about this case is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Webber in the American Cornhole League

Webber, a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League, was featured by ESPN in 2023. He competed in the American Cornhole League World Championships in 2021.

In the ESPN profile, Webber became a quadruple amputee after contracting a bacterial infection that led to sepsis at 10 months old.

The American Cornhole League said in a statement about Webber's arrest, "The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter, and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells."

ACL continued, "At this time, this remains an active legal system. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing. We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so. But in the meantime, the league will have no further comment."