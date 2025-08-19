Maryland added 900 private sector jobs in July 2025

Maryland gained 900 private-sector jobs in July 2025, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite a loss of 500 federal jobs, total employment in the state grew thanks to 10,800 new public-sector jobs. That included 1,100 new positions at the state level and 10,200 in local government.

However, the unemployment rate edged up slightly, rising from 3.3 percent in June to 3.4 percent in July.

The government, private educational services, and health care and social assistance sectors saw the largest job gains, adding 10,800, 1,700 and 1,300 jobs, respectively.

The retail trade sector gained 600 jobs, and arts, entertainment, and recreation added 500.

The largest losses occurred in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (down 1,500 jobs); administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (down 1,100), and construction (down 500).

The professional, scientific, and technical services sector shed 300 jobs.

State works to retrain laid-off federal workers as teachers

Amid shifting employment trends, Maryland agencies are coordinating efforts to retrain laid-off federal workers for careers in education.

In March, Gov. Wes Moore tasked the Maryland Higher Education Commission, Department of Labor, Governor's Office for Children, and Maryland State Department of Education with developing a plan to streamline the transition into teaching.

At that time, the state had more than 1,600 vacant teaching positions.

One initiative, IMAGINE: A Pathway to Teaching, hosted by Towson University, helps career changers move into education. The program aims to ease Maryland's teacher shortage while offering new opportunities for displaced professionals.