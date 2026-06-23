Here are the election results for Maryland's 2026 primary
Polls across Maryland close at 8 p.m. for the primary election on Tuesday. Candidates for several big races will be chosen, including the candidates in the gubernatorial race and multiple highly contested congressional seats.
The crowded race for congressional district 6 and the highly contested race to replace Steny Hoyer in district 5 are included in Maryland's key races.
Multiple Maryland districts, including Baltimore, Harford and Howard are searching for new county executives.
The race for Maryland Comptroller is uncontested, meaning Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman and Republican Sonya Dunn will face off in the November election.
Here are the results for primary races in Maryland.