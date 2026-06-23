Maryland incumbent Gov. Moore wins Democratic nomination in gubernatorial primary, CBS News projects

Maryland incumbent Gov. Wes Moore has won the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial primary election, the Associated Press projects.

Incumbent Aruna Miller will serve as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor alongside Moore.

Moore beat one other Democratic candidate, Eric Felber, to obtain the nomination. A total of eight Republicans ran for the party's nomination.

Moore became Maryland's 63rd governor in 2023, also becoming the state's first Black governor. Miller's election as Lieutenant Governor made her the first immigrant and woman of color to serve in the role.

Moore defeated former Gov. Larry Hogan in the 2022 general election.

During their campaign, Moore and Miller have highlighted their success in driving down violent crime across the state. Under the pair's leadership, Maryland has seen a 44% drop in homicides and 40% drop in non-fatal shootings across Maryland between 2023 and early 2026.

Moore and Miller have also focused on their work to bolster the state's economy by creating more than 55,000 new businesses and the historic investments in public education, including a $10.2 billion investment into K-12 schools in 2026.

The Moore-Miller administration has faced criticism over energy affordability as gas and electric costs skyrocketed for residents and business owners in the past two years.