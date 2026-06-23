Dan Cox wins Republican nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial primary, CBS News projects

Dan Cox has won the Republican nomination in the Maryland gubernatorial primary election, CBS News projects.

Rob Krop will serve as the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. They will face incumbent Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller in the November election.

Eight Republicans were involved in the crowded primary race, while Incumbent Gov. Wes Moore was among the two Democratic candidates.

Cox is an attorney and small business owner. He previously lost to Gov. Moore in the 2022 election.

Cox is prioritizing a crime crackdown to ensure residents feel safer. He also plans to build a stronger education system and believes the government should be held more accountable.

Cox previously served as a town council member and state delegate. His work has focused on protecting constitutional rights, improving government transparency and giving a voice to Marylanders.

Cox chose Rob Krop as his pick for lieutenant governor. Krop has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and owns a property management company. He aims to address government overreach and corruption and hopes to ensure that government agencies are not allowed to weaponize their authority.

Find the full list of Maryland primary election results HERE.