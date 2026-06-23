Adrian Boafo wins Democratic nomination for Maryland's 5th congressional district, CBS News Projects

Adrian Boafo won the highly contested primary race for Maryland's 5th congressional district seat, CBS News projects.

Boafo beat out 26 other candidates who joined the competitive race for the chance to replace Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer upon his retirement, which he announced in January. The candidates included three Republicans and 24 Democrats.

Boafo was born and raised in Prince George's County, Maryland, and went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore. Boafo later joined the Bowie City Council, where he focused on a water pipe replacement project.

He later was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he introduced a bill to strengthen protections against wage theft. His current policies include improving affordability for residents, protecting seniors and strengthening civil rights protections.

Boafo received endorsements from Hoyer, along with Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Gov. Wes Moore.

Maryland's 5th District

Maryland's 5th congressional district covers Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties, along with parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties.

Rep. Hoyer served as the representative for Maryland's 5th district for over 45 years. He was elected to the role during a special election in May 1981. In 2007, he became the longest-standing member of the U.S. House in Maryland history, and one of the longest-serving in the entire U.S. House with 44 years of service.

The district has been controlled by Democrats since Lawrence Hogan, the father of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, retired from the seat in 1975.

He was succeeded by Gladys Spellman, who served until she fell into a coma in 1980, leading to Rep. Hoyer's special election.

Find a full list of Maryland primary election results HERE.