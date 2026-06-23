Chris Chaffee wins Republican nomination for Maryland's 5th congressional district, CBS News projects

Chris Chaffee has won the Republican nomination for Maryland's 5th congressional district, CBS News projects.

Chaffee beat two other Republican candidates who joined the race for the chance to replace Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer, who announced his retirement in January.

The pool of candidates for the congressional seat included 24 Democrats.

Chaffee will face off against Democratic nominee Adrian Boafo in the November election.

Chaffee is an Upstate New York native who graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1987.

He started a small business in 1991, which he said taught him the importance of a strong, prosperous economy.

Chaffe describes himself as a strong conservative, but said he will work with everyone in the district to regain strong economic opportunities and address the high cost of living.

He also aims to improve traffic for those impacted by the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and introduce policies to make Maryland safer and more affordable.

Maryland's 5th district

Maryland's 5th congressional district covers Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties.

Rep. Hoyer led Maryland's 5th district for over 45 years.

He was elected to the role during a special election in May 1981. In 2007, he became the longest-standing member of the U.S. House in Maryland history. He is also one of the longest-serving members in the entire U.S. House with 44 years of service.

The district has been controlled by Democrats since Lawrence Hogan, the father of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, retired from the seat in 1975.

Hogan was succeeded by Gladys Spellman, who served until she fell into a coma in 1980, leading to Rep. Hoyer's special election.