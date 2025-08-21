Gov. Moore invites President Trump to Maryland for public safety walk after National Guard Deployment in D.C.

In a letter to the White House on Thursday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore formally invited President Trump to visit the state and participate in a public safety walk.

Moore said the walk could take place next month, at a date of Mr. Trump's choosing. He also suggested that during the visit, the two leaders discuss "strategies for effective public safety policy."

Moore explained that the invitation was in response to what he described as personal "insults from the Oval Office" last week, after he expressed concern over Mr. Trump's decision to deploy National Guard personnel for municipal policing in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump was expected to patrol Washington, D.C., on Thursday night with law enforcement and National Guard personnel.

White House responds to Gov. Moore

The White House responded by saying that Baltimore is the fourth most dangerous place in the United States.

According to a U.S. and World News report, Baltimore ranks behind only Memphis, Oakland, and St. Louis.

A White House spokesperson said, "Perhaps Gov. Moore should take a page out of the President's playbook."

"Since President Trump increased federal law enforcement presence and deployed the National Guard in DC, violent crime has dropped, and hundreds of dangerous criminals have been removed from the streets," a White House spokesperson said. "Perhaps Governor Moore should take a page out of the President's playbook to stop the rampant crime in Baltimore – the fourth most dangerous place in the US."

Trump targets Baltimore in remarks

Last week, Mr. Trump announced that he would deploy 800 members of the D.C. National Guard to the District of Columbia as part of an effort to crack down on local crime. In a press conference, he singled out Baltimore, saying the city was "so far gone" on dealing with crime.

Local leaders, including Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, challenged Mr. Trump's remarks.

Scott responded, saying Baltimore has experienced its safest period in more than 50 years, citing statistics from the Baltimore Police Department.

In Thursday's letter, Moore said he wanted to "clarify the root" of his frustration.

"This is an issue of both professional and personal significance. I grew up in and around communities left behind by people in power, who sought to weaponize the pain of their constituents through hollow talking points that never changed the reality on the ground," Moore wrote.

Gov. Moore said in a message to Mr. Trump on Thursday at the demolition at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course, "If you are not willing to be part of the solution, keep our names out of your mouth."

"This is a community that does not look at Baltimore as a punchline, but looks at Baltimore as a source of inspiration," Moore added.

Baltimore City Police say there have been 89 homicides in 2025, down from 125 at this time last year. Non-fatal shootings have also decreased.

Though some neighborhoods have seen tragedy recently. Moore made his remarks just blocks from a Park Heights neighborhood where six people were shot earlier this month. Jerome Michael Coateson died, and five more people were injured, including a 5-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Montrel Brooks-Davis was killed in a shooting on Park Heights Avenue.

Fighting violent crime in Maryland

Gov. Moore added that Maryland has taken a different approach to crime — one that aims to address root causes by mobilizing state resources, building strong partnerships with local jurisdictions, law enforcement, and judicial officials, and encouraging greater coordination and data sharing.

This approach has resulted in "staggering drops" in violent crime, Moore wrote.

Moore said that, since his inauguration, homicides in Maryland are down statewide by 20%.

He added that in the first six months of 2025, the Baltimore Police Department saw double-digit reductions in gun violence, including a 22% decrease in homicides and a 19% decrease in non-fatal shootings from the year before.

"If there's anything Maryland has proven over the last two years, it's that we can achieve performance without being performative," Moore said. "Progress requires the right tool for the right mission. Asking the patriotic citizen soldiers of our National Guard to police our cities doesn't meet that test."

Baltimore City Police have touted its Group Violence Reduction Strategy which focuses on crime deterrence.

Community members call Baltimore 'safe'

Neighborhood enrichment organizations, like We. Our. Us., are boots on the ground, working in tandem with city leaders to drive down crime while uplifting neighborhoods.

Executive Director Andrew Knox says the focus must be on doing the work, providing resources, and staying consistent to give people new opportunities and hope.

"People are going to keep talking. It's good that we hear it, but then we just have to keep working and working hard and serving harder," Knox said.

Other neighbors in Cherry Hill say Baltimore is safer than it was years ago.

"I feel though, it's safe because [the] noise has decreased, the violence has decreased," said Martie, who is a native Baltimorean. "You have to know Baltimore and watch it evolve, you know. It has involved. For me, it has."

Another neighbor is calling for more youth enrichment programs and more community schools. She believes the city is safer, but believes more young people are involved in crime than before.

"I feel safe, particularly myself. I feel safe for my children, too," said Tasha, from Baltimore's Cherry Hill community. "I just feel like they need more programs for the children… Come visit and see it first before judging it because everything about Baltimore isn't bad."

Moore called Trump's plan 'deeply dangerous'

This is not the first time Moore has voiced his opposition to the federal deployment plan.

In an interview with CNN last week, he said he believed Mr. Trump's plan was "deeply dangerous," and that it risked turning citizen soldiers into political tools.

He also told CNN that he would not authorize the use of the Maryland National Guard for missions that are not "mission-critical or mission-aligned."

State political leaders respond

The Maryland Freedom Caucus was critical of Moore's remarks in a statement Thursday night.

"Governor Wes Moore, in his best Will Smith impression this morning, told the President of the United States, three separate times, to 'Keep [Baltimore's] name out of your mouth,' while simultaneously sending him a letter to invite him to the same city."

"We are certain the Maryland Democratic Party would rather focus on anything but the $400 million of state taxpayer dollars being spent on a failed race track owned by the city."