Marylanders prepare for dangerously hot temperatures, high humidity

With dangerous heat and humidity on the way, the Baltimore City Department of Health says it is preparing to open cooling centers.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team issued First Alert Weather Days from Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4, because of extreme heat and humidity.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s for multiple afternoons. With humidity factored in, it will feel hotter than 105 degrees. It may feel as hot as 110 degrees in a few areas.

The city will declare "Code Red" when the heat index, the combination of heat and humidity, reaches 105 degrees or higher. Before the heat wave arrives, it's important to make a plan to keep yourself safe and cool.

So far this year, there have been four reported heat-related deaths in the state – after 36 last year.

Avoiding heat-related illnesses

In your home, test any cooling units, like fans and air conditioners, and make sure your cold water is working. If your home doesn't have air conditioning, plan to find a cool location to be during the peak heat hours during the day.

"Once heat stroke sets in, it is quite deadly because it affects every single organ in our body. The best way that we can treat it is just to prevent it altogether," said Dr. Cheyenne Falat, the Assistant Medical Director of the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Maryland Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Avoid spending time outside when the heat is unbearable, and if you are outside, monitor your symptoms. Swelling, dehydration, and sweating can be early signs of heat illness.

"Once you start really feeling like you're going to pass out, throw up, you start sweating uncontrollably, those are cluing you in that something more is happening than just mild heat, and you really need to get away from the heat, go indoors, cool off, and to stay well hydrated," Dr. Falat said.

If you are experiencing extreme sweating or disorientation, as well as not being able to use fine motor skills, go to the doctor immediately.

Ways to cool down

Once a code red is declared, the city will open cooling centers for neighbors who need a cool place to be during the peak heat hours in the middle of the day.

Neighbors are also encouraged to help each other and check on those who are most vulnerable.

"Check on the older adults, the folks with chronic illnesses, the pets, the other folks in the community that we know are particularly vulnerable during this kind of weather," saud Dr. Michelle Taylor, the Baltimore City Department of Public Health Commissioner.

Make sure you're stocked on the basics including water, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade, and sunscreen. Also, try to cover up windows to keep it cooler inside your home.

"Covering their windows that receive morning and afternoon sun with drapes and shades and awnings. As temperatures start to climb, consider purchasing those window air conditioners, and if you can't have a kind of preplanned place that you will go," Dr. Taylor said.

The best ways to cool down include taking a cold shower, drinking water and sports drinks and even putting a cold towel around your neck.

In the heat, doctors recommend limiting caffeine and alcohol intake because those drinks can dehydrate you quickly. Additionally, if you are planning to swim in a pool or the bay to keep cool, avoid alcohol use and intoxication to keep yourself and others safe.

Here is a list of cooling centers in the Baltimore area.