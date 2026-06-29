Heat dome over Baltimore to push temperatures into triple digits
Baltimore will be impacted by extreme heat this week as a climate phenomenon known as a heat dome moves over parts of the East Coast.
Temperatures at the beginning of the week should hover in the upper 80s before July starts off with temperatures near 100 degrees.
WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued four Alert Days this week between Wednesday, July 1, and Saturday, July 4.
What is a heat dome?
A heat dome refers to the oppressive high-pressure atmospheric systems that cause warm air to be pushed to the surface and retained there for long periods of time.
The dome traps high pressure into one place, like a lid on a kettle. The hot air that becomes trapped under the high-pressure system will not be able to escape.
Heat domes can last for days to weeks due to the cycle of rising temperatures. These large waves of hot air can cause high temperatures, droughts and wildfires.
How to protect yourself against extreme heat
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking the following steps to deal with extremely high temperatures:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen
- Pace yourself
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you
- Never leave children or pets in cars
Find some relief from the heat at your nearest cooling center.
The extreme heat is expected to stretch into the Fourth of July weekend. Fireworks displays, cookouts and all other outdoor 4th of July activities should be done with caution.
Stay up to date with all weather updates with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team throughout the week.