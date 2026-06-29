Dangerous heat wave to impact Maryland starting Wednesday

Wednesday through Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to impacts from dangerous heat. Extreme temperatures may also lead to strong to severe thunderstorms late weekend into the 4th of July weekend.

Very warm and muggy across Maryland as the workweek begins

Patchy areas of low clouds and fog will burn off to hazy sunshine Monday. The weather remains very warm and muggy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

Patchy fog is possible tonight, otherwise expect a partly cloudy and humid night with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a touch hotter, but nothing extreme. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, but feels like temperatures will climb into the middle 90s. You'll want to get any strenuous outdoor activities or work done Monday or Tuesday before the heat turns dangerous Wednesday through Saturday.

Dangerous and extreme heat wave headed to Baltimore

A heat wave is set to impact much of the Mid-Atlantic and surrounding areas heading into the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will spike into the upper 90s and lower 100s for multiple afternoons. With humidity factored in, it will feel hotter than 105°. It may feel like as hot in 110° in a few spots. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, the First Alert Weather team has issued First Alert Weather Days starting Wednesday into the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures remain warm, as well.. It may fail to cool below the upper 70s - and even low 80s - a few nights this week. You will need to use extra caution if working outside and check on those without adequate ways of cooling off. It will remain especially warm overnight in Baltimore City and other areas with lots of concrete.

Extreme heat watches and warnings are likely to be issued across Maryland as we approach Wednesday and later in the week.

The possibility of severe thunderstorms significantly increases Saturday into Sunday as the massive area of high pressure shifts south and west of us allowing a northwest flow to bring clusters of storms with potential damaging winds to the area. This may impact fireworks celebrations across the area on Independence Day. Stay tuned for updates on this as the data becomes clearer.