Man remains hospitalized, involved officer identified after fight, chase end in Baltimore police shooting

An armed man who was shot and injured by Baltimore Police on April 2 had gained control of an officer's taser prior to the shooting, police said.

The man, identified by family last week as 35-year-old Tavon Newton, was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, police said Monday evening.

The involved officer was identified as four-year veteran Devon Gubbar.

WJZ has reached out to the Baltimore City Lodge #3 Fraternal Order of Police for comment.

Altercation ends with police shooting

Officers responded to the intersection of Wilson Street and Brunt Street around noon for reports of a man being assaulted by multiple people.

As officers were responding, police watched the assault on CCTV and provided real-time updates, directing officers toward the suspects as they fled.

Officers found Newton in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He fled as officers approached, initiating a foot chase, police said.

As officers tried to take Newton into custody, a struggle began. Police said Newton resisted verbal commands and refused to let go of a bag that was in his possession.

During the struggle, Officer Gubbar used his taser on Newton, according to police.

Newton eventually gained possession of the taser. At that time, the officer fired his handgun, hitting Newton, police said.

Officers immediately began providing medical aid until Newton was taken to a nearby hospital.

Video captured the moments as multiple officers attempted to stop Newton during the altercation. Witnesses told WJZ that Newton was shot in the back.

"How can you shoot a man in his back when he's down?" neighbor Michael Evans questioned.

Charges for Newton

A handgun was recovered from the bag that Newton had, police said. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

Police said Newton will be charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers recovered two handguns from Newton in the same area last year.

The police department's Special Investigation Response Team (SIRT) and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office are investigating this incident.

Family reacts

Last week, Newton's sister, LaShaw Newton, told WJZ that her family is hurting.

"This is my blood brother, so I can't rest," LaShawn Newton said. "My thinking is not even straight, because I don't know what's going on with my brother."

Tavon Newton was hospitalized after a fight and a foot chase ended in a Baltimore police shooting on April 2, 2026. Photo by LaShawn Newton

According to Lashawn Newton, the family was not allowed to see Tavon Newton at the hospital last week.

"Even if he had a weapon in his bag, which I'm not saying he did or didn't, but if he had one in his bag, he didn't pull it out," LaShawn Newton said. "He wasn't threatening them. He wasn't pointing at them or anything. If he had it on him, he just had it on him. That's still no reason to shoot him in the back while he's lying on the ground."