Choking baby saved by Maryland State trooper during traffic stop in Cecil County

A choking baby was saved by a Maryland State Police trooper during a routine traffic stop in Cecil County, department officials said Tuesday.

A video of the heroic save shows the officer taking the baby from an adult in the front seat of a car and hitting the infant's back until it begins to breathe again.

Police officials said Trooper Nicholas Warren, a seven-year veteran of the department, was conducting a traffic stop in Elkton on Feb. 14 around 10 a.m., when he connected with a driver in need of assistance.

After the traffic stop, another vehicle pulled up near Trooper Warren's car. The driver yelled out, saying, "We need help. My baby is choking."

The video captures the moment that Warren takes the baby from the car and calls for medical assistance.

He is seen performing first aid, administering back blows to the infant to remove the blockage. The baby eventually begins to breathe again.

Police said medical officials responded to the scene shortly after.

"The swift actions, training, and composure demonstrated by Trooper First Class Warren are credited with preventing what could have been a tragic outcome," department officials said.

This isnt the first time law enforcement officials were involved in an impromptu heroic rescue.

In September 2025, an Anne Arundel County Police corporal saved two lives within three days, the department said. In one case, Corp. Lauren Pridgen saved a man after he collapsed at a grocery store and was not breathing. Pridgen used an AED device to deliver a life-saving shock to the man.

In 2023, a Maryland State Trooper saved a woman's life after a crash in Frederick County. Sergeant Brian Blubaugh helped multiple people to remove the woman from a burning vehicle after the crash.