Anne Arundel County Police corporal saves man's life after collapse, video shows

An Anne Arundel County Police corporal saved two lives within three days after she was at the right place at the right time, department officials said.

One of the heroic rescues, which was captured on camera, shows Corp. Pridgen jumping into action after a man collapsed at a grocery store.

Police corporal saves man's life

The rescue took place inside a Safeway grocery store in Annapolis, after police received a call that a man had collapsed and was not breathing.

Police said a bystander stepped in and began providing CPR.

Pridgen, who was working nearby at the time, ran to the scene, connected the man to an AED device, and delivered a life-saving shock, police said.

As other officers responded to the scene, Pridgen continued to provide CPR to the man, eventually getting a pulse.

By the time medics arrived, police said the man was conscious and breathing.

According to the video, this was the second time Pridgen was at the right place at the right time.

Previous heroic rescues

Anne Arundel County police are familiar with heroic rescues.

In February, an officer rescued a man who fell from his boat into the frigid water at a marina.

Scott Gardiner told WJZ that he was in the water for hours before his wife found him and called the police. She held him afloat until officers arrived and were able to pull him from the water. The dramatic rescue was captured on video.

In 2023, another Anne Arundel County Police officer rescued a homeowner and their dogs after seeing a home on fire as he was driving through a neighborhood.