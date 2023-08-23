Maryland State Trooper rescues woman from burning vehicle after crash in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland State Trooper saved a woman's life after a vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Police said that shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Sergeant Brian Blubaugh arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Westbound I-70 at mile marker 49 in Frederick County.

Investigators say a 69-year-old Pennsylvania woman was driving a Ford van westbound on I-70, when the van traveled off the road for unknown reasons. The van struck an embankment before catching fire.

Sergeant Blubaugh along with multiple citizens helped extract the woman from the burning vehicle, saving her life. The driver was transported to Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown for treatment of her injuries.