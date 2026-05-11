Maryland leaders, advocates call on regional electric grid operator PJM to lower energy bills

A group of Maryland leaders and advocates is calling on the regional power grid operator PJM Interconnection to lower surging energy bills during the agency's annual meeting in Baltimore.

PJM, based in Pennsylvania, operates an electric grid that serves several states, including Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The company is holding its annual conference in Baltimore from May 11 to 13.

Advocates are calling on the company to stop bailing out fossil fuel power plants and instead lower energy bills by allowing more clean energy onto the grid. They are set to rally Monday morning outside of the event to call out PJM's "mismanagement of the grid, which has led directly to surging energy prices."

WJZ has reached out to PJM for a statement.

Rally organizers cited an analysis that found PJM could save customers about $500 per year in reduced energy bills by allowing more clean energy.

"PJM is forcing ratepayers to pay coal plants just south of Baltimore hundreds of millions of dollars to stay open, when cleaner alternatives would be less expensive," advocates said.

In February, PJM's board voted to extend a price cap on its capacity market through 2030, a move that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said could prevent future price spikes. The company said the move could save consumers about $27 billion by the end of the decade. The measure has to be filed with federal regulators.

The market helps determine how much utility companies pay for power plant owners to ensure enough electricity is available.

The rally comes as Maryland continues to face the challenge of rising demand for electricity.

According to a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), the state does not generate enough electricity, and imports nearly 46% of the power it uses.