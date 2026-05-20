3 Baltimore County middle school students arrested in assault on another minor

Three middle school students were arrested after Baltimore County police said they assaulted another minor in Pikesville Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Spectator Lane, where they found a minor in the home unconscious. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

The juveniles suspected in the incident are students at Pikesville Middle School, Principal Nicole Bridges said in a letter sent to families. The victim is not a student at the school.

"The reports of what occurred are deeply troubling," Bridges said. "The actions of these students do not represent our school community and are completely unacceptable. Please know that in addition to any action by law enforcement, all Pikesville Middle School students involved in this assault will also receive serious school consequences. We hold our students to the highest standards, and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-1279 or 410-887-4636.

School officials are working with police to investigate the incident.