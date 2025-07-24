Nurses at Baltimore hospital hold 1-day strike over staffing, patient care concerns

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore remained open Thursday as nurses held a one-day strike over concerns about patient care and staffing.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), which represents nearly 600 nurses at Saint Agnes, notified the hospital about the strike 10 days in advance.

"Saint Agnes remains open and fully functional for anyone seeking care during National Nurses United's one-day strike," a hospital spokesperson said Thursday. "We are grateful to the nearly 70% of our scheduled represented nursing staff who continued to provide uninterrupted, quality care for our patients this morning, alongside the experienced agency staff we contracted with to ensure ongoing safe care."

According to the union, the strike will continue until Friday, July 25, at 6:59 a.m.

Patient care and staffing concerns

Union leaders said the nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital have been in contract negotiations since January 2024.

Nearly 10% of the hospital's nurses left their jobs between April and July 2024, union leaders said.

"We are seeing experienced nurses leave our hospital and the nursing profession altogether due to the working conditions at Saint Agnes," said Robin Buckner, a registered nurse on the vascular access team.

The nurses are urging the hospital to address floating procedures, a practice in which nurses are assigned to different areas of the hospital that they may not be familiar with. The union also raised concerns about staffing levels and patient care.

"We are striking because patients cannot get the best care due to hospital management's staffing decisions that have led to a staffing crisis," said Melissa LaRue, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit. "During contract negotiations, we have put forward many proposals to address our concerns about patient safety and safe staffing."

Hospital leaders said they are committed to reaching a contract agreement that addresses safe staffing and competitive wages.

"We look forward to the union returning their focus to negotiations so we can continue to bargain in good faith and advocate for a contract that allows our nurses to have the choice on whether or not to be dues-paying union members, ensures safe staffing and provides market-competitive wages," leaders said in a statement.

According to the union, the strike marks the first time hospital nurses in Baltimore have staged a walkout.