Baltimore nurses plan to strike over concerns about patient care, staffing and turnover

Nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore are planning to strike over concerns about patient care, staffing and high turnover, according to National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU).

The one-day strike planned for July 24 comes after union leaders said hospital management has refused to address the issues. The strike was unanimously approved in a vote on May 16.

WJZ reached out to Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital for comment.

Baltimore hospital nurses plan historic strike

According to union leaders, this would be the first time hospital nurses in Baltimore hold a strike. NNOC/NNU represents about 600 nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

The nurses gave the hospital 10 days of advanced notice to ensure time for alternative care plans.

Nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes have been in contract negotiations since January 2024. According to union leaders, there has been little movement on key issues.

Union leaders said more than 10% of Ascension nurses left their jobs between April and July of 2024 due to the chronic issues.

Baltimore nurses raise concerns

Union leaders said the nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes have held multiple rallies during the last 18 months of contract negotiations.

The nurses are urging hospital management to agree to a contract that includes safe staffing numbers and floating procedures that allow nurses to work in units where they have expertise.

"We want to give our patients the best care at all times, but that is difficult to do when we are stretched too thin," said Nicki Horvat, RN, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).