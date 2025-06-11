"No Kings" protests planned for Baltimore area this weekend. What you need to know.

Several Maryland communities are planning to hold "No Kings" protests on Saturday, June 14, joining what organizers are calling "a nationwide day of defiance."

The rallies coincide with President Trump's birthday and the Army parade taking place in Washington, D.C., and aim to call out the administration for its directives about immigration enforcement and cuts in federal funding.

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we're taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like," protest organizers said.

What is "No Kings Day"?

Organizers of the movement planned "No Kings Day" to coincide with a parade being held in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The parade and accompanying festival are expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, CBS News reported.

The movement is committed to non-violent action, leaders said, and aims, "to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," the website reads.

"No Kings" protests in Baltimore

According to the "No Kings" website, protests will be held at the following locations Saturday in the Baltimore area:

The Observatory at Patterson Park in Baltimore from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The I695 overpass at Frederick Road in Catonsville from noon to 1 p.m.

Near the Double T Diner in Catonsville from 10 a.m. to noon

The corner of Broken Land Parkway and Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia from 10 a.m. to noon

The corner of Old Eastern Road and Back River Neck Road in Essex from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

E Churchville Road in Bel Air from noon to 2 p.m.

At the Carroll County Commissioners' Office in Westminster from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Immigration protests in Baltimore

The "No Kings" movement comes as some Baltimore communities have seen a rise in protests opposing the rise in immigration enforcement under Mr. Trump's second term in office.

On Wednesday, immigration advocates rallied and marched to speak out against recent ICE arrests in the Baltimore area.

Several of the ICE arrests, which were captured on video, occurred at "sensitive locations" that families need to live, according to CASA leaders.

On June 9, advocates marched to the Baltimore ICE Field Office, calling for the Trump administration to stop violating human rights.