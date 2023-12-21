Maryland native Jake Funk 'blessed' with opportunity to play for Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE - A former Maryland high school football star has come home to play for the Baltimore Ravens, and the timing is remarkable.

Jake Funk signed with the Ravens on Wednesday.

The former Damascus High School and University of Maryland star is back home for the holidays, and helping the Ravens during a playoff push.

It's a Christmas gift that his mother could not have planned.

He will wear No. 23 as he joins the practice squad.

Funk's football journey has come full circle.

At Damascus High in Montgomery County, he was a prep legend. He scored a record seven touchdowns in leading his team to a state championship at M&T Bank Stadium in 2017.

From there, he played for the Terps in College Park for five seasons.

Funk was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, and was a member of their Super Bowl team three years ago.

From there, he went to the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami practice squad.

Looking for a new team, Funk got the call to come home and play in Baltimore.

He explained to WJZ's Mark Viviano what it means to his family and how the call from the Ravens came about.

The call came after running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury in Jacksonville last weekend.

"Initially, it wasn't on the radar," Funk said. "I was heading out somewhere else to work out. Unfortunately, the injury to Keaton happened and they had to make some moves from the running back standpoint. So, I got an invitation to come work out and it was a no-brainer to come show what I could do and maybe get signed."

So, how did the family react?

"They were extremely happy," Funk said. "My mom, she was extremely, very joyful that I could be home for the holidays with her. My dad just recently passed away here this last summer, so being able to come home for her for the holidays, her first holidays home alone, is just super special to me and I'm very thankful for it."

Funk has had to grow up fast as a person and a football player.

"I've learned a lot of life lessons through this game -- the ups, the downs," Funk said. "Obviously, like I said earlier, winning a Super Bowl, getting cut, bouncing around different organizations - whether six weeks here, a year here. But, at the end of the day, I'm just truly blessed to be in this position, to come home, play for this organization. You know, I'm truly excited to be here."

Funk said he's excited to reunite with his former Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr. They became friends during their Super Bowl run together in Los Angeles.

Viviano asked Funk what he sees as his role with the Ravens.

Funk said, "Whatever they want."

He sees the Ravens as a Super Bowl team and he's happy to be home to be part of their push for a championship.

The Ravens (11-3), the top team in the AFC, play at San Francisco, the top team in the NFC, on Christmas night.