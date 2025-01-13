Maryland Weather: Arctic Air to Return to Maryland Midweek

BALTIMORE -- Arctic air will make its return to Maryland by the middle of the week. After a brief respite late this weekend and Monday, temperatures will once again tumble, bringing colder days and frigid nights for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An arctic cold front will move through the region tonight, dropping temperatures into the low 20s by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will struggle to reach the freezing mark, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Overnight lows on Tuesday night will dip into the upper teens and low 20s. By Wednesday morning, wind chills will plummet into the single digits. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will barely top freezing, setting the stage for the coldest night of the week.

Frigid Nights Ahead

Wednesday night's low temperatures will range from the mid to upper teens across the area. Once again, wind chills will drop into the single digits by Thursday morning. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will remain around freezing under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to Friday, clouds will increase, and temperatures will warm slightly, with highs reaching the lower 40s. The next storm system is expected to approach the area this weekend, bringing a chance of rain by Saturday.

Another Arctic Blast Early Next Week

Another strong cold front will sweep through the region by Sunday morning, ushering in a fresh round of arctic air. Highs on Monday will reach only the mid-30s. From Tuesday through Thursday of next week, the coldest air of the season is likely to take hold, with high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows dipping into the lower teens.

Wind chills during the mornings on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday may drop as low as 0°. Residents should prepare for a prolonged period of bitter cold.

Watching for Wintry Precipitation

We are also monitoring the potential for wintry precipitation. While long-range forecast models show variability, there are some signals of possible winter weather for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and midweek next week. However, it's too early to speculate on specific chances.

We will continue tracking the latest trends and provide updates if wintry weather becomes more likely.

Prepare for a Temperature Roller Coaster

This week's forecast features a roller coaster of temperatures. Expect arctic cold midweek, a brief warm-up with rain this weekend, and a return to frigid conditions early next week. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast evolves, and prepare accordingly for the extreme temperature swings.