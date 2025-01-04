Code Blue Alert issued as Baltimore braces for dangerously cold, snowy weather

Baltimore residents brace for dangerously cold weekend as Code Blue Alert issued until Tuesday

Baltimore residents brace for dangerously cold weekend as Code Blue Alert issued until Tuesday

Baltimore residents brace for dangerously cold weekend as Code Blue Alert issued until Tuesday

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City Health Commissioner issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Tuesday with Maryland under a Winter Storm Warning.

The alert was issued due to wind chills projected to dip into the teens during the overnight hours, along with widespread snowfall of 4 to 8 inches.

"Extreme cold can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children, and individuals experiencing homelessness," said Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. "We urge all residents to take precautions to remain warm and as safe as possible during this period."

Marylanders saw a bit of that wintry weather on Friday but it's going to continue to get dangerously cold through the next few days.

"It's all about layers," said Baltimore resident Bruce Lyons.

Dexter Young, another Baltimorean, encouraged, "Hot cocoa, pizza…" while "blasting the heat!"

First snow of the season

The fast-moving winter weather system rolled into the region on Friday evening bringing snow flurries across Charm City.

While temperatures will continue to drop throughout the weekend, doctors warn of cold-related injuries like frostbite.

"...Fingers and toes, maybe the nose, the ears…Folks would potentially feel sensory changes, numbness or tingling and then notice maybe some skin changes," said Dr Vanessa Redd, Chief of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland St Joseph Medical Center. "The first thing would be to get to somewhere warm...remove any wet clothing."

Another storm is expected to roll in on Sunday evening, bringing potentially dangerous, slick conditions on the roads.

"DOT will begin pre-treating streets with brine on Saturday starting at noon, focusing again on our city gateways, our ramps, bridges, and overpasses," Veobia Akilo, Interim Director of Baltimore City DOT said.

Baltimore residents say they're anticipating a messy Monday morning commute and plan on taking it slow.

"Give myself lots of time...If I'm in the city...even though I have an automatic car, I'll use gear shift number two because it kind of slows you down...it's better not to break too much if there's ice." said Lyons.

Meanwhile, Young is "staying very vigilant about the surroundings because anything can happen."

City officials are asking people to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary to avoid any accidents so road crews can clear the snow without any disruptions.

Cold safety tips

The Baltimore Health Department has issued the following cold weather tips:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including infants and children, older adults and/or chronically ill.

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times.

More winter safety tips:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space like a garage.

Stay up to date on your weather forecasts with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.