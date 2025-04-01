University of Maryland hires Buzz Williams as new men's basketball coach

The University of Maryland has hired Buzz Williams as its new head men's basketball coach, days after former coach Kevin Willard departed for Villanova University.

This season, Williams coached Texas A&M to a 23-11 record and a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament. According to ESPN, Williams agreed to a six-year contract with Maryland.

"In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution," Williams said in a statement.

Who is Buzz Williams?

Williams served as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies for six seasons and has led the team to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

In his 18 years as a head coach, he has led his programs to 11 NCAA tournament appearances and 13 20-season wins, according to UMD.

He served as head coach at Virginia Tech from 2014 to 2019, at Marquette University between 2008 and 2014, and at the University of New Orleans from 2006 to 2007.

In 2019 and 2022, Williams was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Williams has an overall record of 373-228. He has reached the NCAA Tournament 11 years as a head coach.

"Finding the right person to lead Maryland Men's Basketball was critical to the continued success of our program, both on and off the court," UMD President Darryll Pines said. "With an exemplary record of competitive success and a demonstrated commitment to providing leadership and development to our student-athletes, Coach Buzz Williams is the ideal coach to lead us forward."

The university is expected to introduce Williams as coach during a news conference on Wednesday, April 2.

Villanova University hires Kevin Willard

The announcement comes days after Villanova University announced it was hiring former head coach Kevin Willard.

That announcement came just after UMD reached the Sweet 16 and then lost to Florida.

Some Maryland fans expressed their hurt over Willard's departure, calling him a traitor and sellout in an interview with WJZ.

"He's kind of a traitor. I have no respect for him," said Maryland student Frankie D'Antonio.

Rumors of Willard's departure began on the night of Maryland's first NCAA tournament game as he expressed concern about the direction of the program.