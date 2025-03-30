Maryland basketball fans call Kevin Willard "sellout" and "traitor" after bolting for Villanova

Maryland basketball fans are calling former head coach Kevin Willard a traitor and a sellout after he jumped ship for a new program on Sunday.

Just days after the Terrapins were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, Willard, who had four years remaining on his Maryland contract, was announced as the new coach at Villanova.

"He's kind of a traitor. I have no respect for him," said Maryland student Frankie D'antonio.

"Bro is a sellout," added Azoe Ogg. "How you gonna do that when y'all just in the tournament?"

Maryland, the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lost to top-seeded Florida on Thursday, March 27, ending one of its best seasons in about 20 years.

However, three days later, Willard, after his third year in College Park, departed for Villanova, from the Big East Conference. Willard still had four years remaining on his seven-year, $29.4 million contract he signed in 2022.

"It's upsetting and kind of a slap in the face, a little bit," said Maryland student Amanda McNeal.

Willard departure rumors

Willard compiled a 65-39 record with two NCAA tournament appearances in three seasons at Maryland. The Terps finished 27-9 this season and were second in the Big Ten.

After Maryland lost to Florida, Willard addressed his future at school during the post-game press conference, which left the Maryland faithful questioning the coach's future with the team.

"I don't know what I'm doing," Willard said. "I'll be honest with you. I haven't talked to my agent. I haven't talked to my wife."

Willard also called for fundamental changes in how the university funds its men's basketball programs, as Athletics Director Damon Evans was preparing to leave for Southern Methodist University.

"I'm really upset," McNeal said. "I honestly didn't think that he was going to do that, especially after our loss."

Searching for a new coach

Maryland's athletics department is left searching for a new men's basketball coach and athletics director.

Fans told WJZ they want their next head basketball coach to be dedicated to the team and Maryland.

"I feel like having more loyalty and respect, and trust in your community is very important, and I hope the next coach will do that for us," said Maryland student Ryan Moshasha.

However, some questions remain about the basketball program, including if the university will increase its funding in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.

"I've grown up in Maryland my whole entire life, and I have so much Maryland pride," McNeal said. "I love it here. I chose Maryland because of how much pride we have and how big of a school it is, and I really hope that we keep that spirit alive."