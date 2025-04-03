Baltimore attorney sentenced for attempting to extort medical center

A Baltimore attorney was sentenced Wednesday to six months of house arrest and three years of probation for attempting to extort the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents show that medical malpractice attorney Stephen L. Snyder represented two clients who allegedly experienced injuries after organ transplants at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

Between January 2018 and September 2018, Snyder tried to extort UMMS by threatening to destroy the UMMC transplant department unless UMMS paid him $25 million personally. He aksed that the payment be separate from any settlement with his client, according to court documents.

Snyder said he would launch a public relations campaign that falsely accused UMMC of tricking patients into accepting diseased organs, according to court documents.

He further claimed he would run a front-page ad in a newspaper, hold a press conference and create an advertisement directing potential UMMC transplant patients to his law firm's website.

Snyder also threatened to create commercials accusing UMMC of putting "profits over safety." According to court documents, he played the commercials during meetings with attorneys who represented UMMS.

Snyder claimed the parties could enter a fake consulting agreement that would provide cover from the $25 million payment, court documents showed.

Court documents also showed that Snyder made his demands and threats during a series of meetings and phone calls with attorneys in 2018. One of the meetings in August 2018 was recorded by federal officials.

Snyder was found guilty of extortion and violating the Travel Act in November 2024 following a nine-day trial.

Who is Stephen L. Snyder?

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, Snyder won hundreds of millions of dollars during the course of his career.

During the trial, Snyder represented himself, arguing that he had been aggressive in the case, but had no criminal intent and was instead entrapped by federal law enforcement officials.

Snyder spent one night in jail after a judge found him in contempt during closing arguments, saying he intentionally violated several of her orders, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Before the extortion claims landed him in court, Snyder was able to win $13.5 million in settlements for his clients.