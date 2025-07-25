Luxury car brand McLaren to open new vehicle processing center in Port of Baltimore

Luxury car manufacturer McLaren broke ground on a new vehicle processing center at Tradepoint Atlantic in the Port of Baltimore, the governor's office announced Friday.

The site will be McLaren's first vehicle processing center in the U.S. and will facilitate vehicle shipments to the British company's 26 U.S. dealerships.

"This new facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in the Port of Baltimore will turbocharge Maryland's economic engine, and is a vivid example of how we can create new opportunities by uplifting international partnerships and attracting foreign investment," Gov. Wes Moore said.

McLaren invests in Baltimore facility

McLaren's 50,000-square-foot processing hub will represent a $10.5 million investment. The facility will be used to inspect, customize and prepare McLaren cars for distribution.

According to the governor's office, the new facility will create more than 20 new jobs for automotive technicians, along with paint, logistics and management personnel.

"As a manufacturer of high-tech, innovative vehicles, we are proud to be creating well-paid and highly trained technical jobs to ensure that our customers in the U.S. get the highest quality service for their new McLaren supercar," said Nicolas Brown, President of McLaren, The Americas.

The new building is expected to open in late 2026. It's being developed in Sparrows Point as Tradepoint Atlantic has been working to revitalize the site of the former Bethlehem Steel mill.

According to the governor, McLaren plans for more growth in the U.S.

"McLaren, The Americas is committed to expanding our infrastructure and continued investment in what is our largest global market for our high-performance luxury supercars," Brown said.

Strengthening Maryland's economy

The governor celebrated the new facility as he aims to grow Maryland's economy through global partnerships.

Since he took office, 65 international companies have established a presence in Maryland. Foreign companies have committed to investing more than $350 million and creating more than 800 jobs over the next five years in the state, according to the governor's office.