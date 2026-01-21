Man found guilty of killing McDonald's employee in drive-thru window in Anne Arundel County

A man was found guilty of shooting and killing 23-year-old Britrain Gray in an Anne Arundel County McDonald's drive-thru window in 2022.

Ja'Quan Dontremique Green was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence. His sentencing date has not been set.

"My heart breaks for the family of Mr. Gray, as they've had to relive the trauma of this murder, having attended the trial over the past seven days," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "I am glad that we were able to deliver justice for Britrain and his family."

The shooting of a McDonald's employee

Police responded around 4:45 a.m. on May 13, 2022, after an employee had been shot at the McDonald's on Crain Highway in Gambrills.

Britrain Gray, 23, was found inside the restaurant's cash booth area with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the restaurant.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a black sedan with no tag and blacked-out windows drive to the back of the McDonald's, where a person got out of the car, walk up to the drive-thru window and fired three shots at the employee.

On July 7, 2022, Green was arrested for an unrelated criminal offense in Prince George's County. Police said Green was driving a rare, black 2001 Cadillac Catera. He was found with a handgun in his possession.

Investigators determined the gun was consistent with having fired the three 9mm shell casings recovered outside the drive-thru window that killed Gray. Green's Cadillac Catera had a decal on it that also corresponded to one on the vehicle observed in the McDonald's video footage, investigators said.

"This was a senseless assassination of a young man who was at work preparing Happy Meals for kids when he was shot through a window," Leitess said.