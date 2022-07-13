Police make arrest in murder of Maryland McDonald's employee

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday.

Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Gray was shot about 4:45 a.m. May 13 at the fast food chain's location on Crain Highway in Gambrills. Officers called to the scene found Gray dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the restaurant.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe the gunfire was not random but rather a shooting targeting Gray, who was working at the restaurant at the time it unfolded, police reported previously.

Over the course of the past two months, detectives identified Green as the shooting suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear Wednesday what led authorities to zero in on the 21-year-old.

Court records show Green is due in court on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

While an arrest has been made in Gray's killing, investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about the case to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.