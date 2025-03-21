Maryland AG warns of potential March Madness scams, illegal betting

As millions of people keep an eye on their March Madness brackets, the Maryland Attorney General's Office is keeping an eye out for scams and illegal betting.

According to the AG's Office, illegal online gaming platforms are unregulated, creating a risk for fraud and identity theft.

What is March Madness?

During the single-elimination, NCAA Division men's basketball tournament, 68 college teams compete for the winning prize.

Some of the teams earn automatic bids by winning postseason conference tournaments, while other teams get at-large bids. During Selection Sunday, a selection committee votes on which schools receive an invite.

The selection process is based on several factors like the quality of a team's wins and how they performed statistically.

The tournament has six rounds; the first and second, the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, the Final Four and the title game. It usually lasts about three weeks.

This year, the title game will be held on April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The first tournament was played in 1939 with only eight teams, according to the NCAA website.

How to avoid scams and illegal betting

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) regulates legal sports wagering and fantasy competitions and provides a list of legal platforms.

There are 12 retail locations and 11 websites and apps where Marylanders can legally bet on sports events.

The AG's Office shared the following recommendations for those who want to participate:

Ignore online gambling pop-up ads and unsolicited messages as they could direct you to fraudulent websites that could appear to be legitimate

Only use legal sports wagering operators and registered fantasy competition operators

Check consumer reviews with the Better Business Bureau or reach out to the AG's Consumer Protection Division to see if any complaints have been filed against a platform

Report suspected scams to the Consumer Protection Division or the FBI

Read the fine print on all promotions, especially those that look too good to be true

Read all conditions or penalties by sportsbooks that could limit how and when you can cash out your winnings

If you're unsure whether a business, app or website is licensed, call MLGCA at 410-230-8800

The AG's Office warns that gambling causes financial losses and should only be done in moderation. Maryland residents seeking help for gambling problems are urged to call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Paramount+ subscribers can watch March Madness games that air on CBS. Find more information on how to watch March Madness 2025 HERE.