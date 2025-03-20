How to watch the NCAA March Madness 2025 tournament live

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The March Madness logo is pictured at Amica Mutual Pavillion during Practice Day ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. emilee/Getty Images

March Madness 2025 is finally here, bringing with it the heart-pounding action and unforgettable moments that make this tournament a can't-miss event. With 68 teams battling for college basketball's ultimate prize, fans everywhere are gearing up for weeks of buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories and championship dreams.

Want to make sure you don't miss a single game? Whether you're a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the excitement, we've got you covered with everything you need to know about watching March Madness 2025, from streaming options to cable channels and game schedules — and there are even ways to watch this year's tournament for free.

Can you stream March Madness 2025 for free?

Yes! If you're looking for ways to catch the action without spending extra money, there are several options:

If you're looking for ways to stream March Madness 2025 for free, multiple options are available. Paramount+ offers a free trial period, giving viewers access to games airing on CBS. With Paramount+ you'll have multiple viewing options to choose from. You can catch March Madness games on the Paramount+ Essential tier or you can watch with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. Get started with Paramount+ here today.

Many live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV, also provide free trials ranging from seven days to two weeks, allowing fans to watch games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The NCAA March Madness Live App also enables users to stream games for free, though some restrictions may apply after a certain period without a cable login. Just check the trial durations and cancel before they end to avoid unexpected charges.

Are there other streaming options for watching March Madness live?

If you've cut the cord, don't worry — there are plenty of streaming options to help keep you in the game since several platforms provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

Paramount+ allows subscribers to stream all games airing on CBS. Hulu + Live TV includes CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, ensuring access to every game. YouTube TV offers live streaming of all four networks covering the tournament, making it a reliable choice for fans who want seamless access.

Sling TV includes TBS, TNT, and truTV in its packages, though CBS is only available with an additional antenna. DirecTV Stream also offers packages with all necessary channels for full tournament coverage, making it another solid option for viewers.

Most of these services also offer free trials for new users, making them great options for streaming the tournament.

What channel is March Madness 2025 on cable?

Cable subscribers can watch March Madness 2025 on several major networks. CBS will air select games throughout the tournament, including the Final Four and the National Championship. TBS shares coverage duties with CBS, broadcasting numerous games. TNT will feature early-round matchups alongside TBS and truTV, while truTV will focus on the First Four and select early-round games. Channel numbers may vary by provider and region, so it's best to check local listings for details.

What is the men's March Madness 2025 schedule?

Mark your calendars! Here's when the men's tournament games take place:

First Four : March 18-19

: March 18-19 First Round : March 20-21

: March 20-21 Second Round : March 22-23

: March 22-23 Sweet 16 : March 27-28

: March 27-28 Elite Eight : March 29-30

: March 29-30 Final Four : April 5

: April 5 National Championship: April 7

Fans can visit the official NCAA March Madness page on Paramount+ for a detailed schedule and matchups.

What is the women's March Madness 2025 schedule?

The women's tournament is set to deliver just as much excitement. Here's the schedule:

Selection Sunday : March 16

: March 16 First Four : March 19-20

: March 19-20 First Round : March 21-22

: March 21-22 Second Round : March 23-24

: March 23-24 Sweet 16 : March 28-29

: March 28-29 Elite Eight : March 30-31

: March 30-31 Final Four : April 4

: April 4 National Championship: April 6

Find full broadcast details and game times on the NCAA's official website.