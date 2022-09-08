Maryland man who allegedly threatened to kill Sen. Ted Cruz faces federal charges

(CNN) -- The Justice Department unsealed charges on Wednesday against a Maryland man who allegedly threatened to kill a member of Congress from a government-issued computer.

The member, who is not named in court documents, is Sen. Ted Cruz, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Investigators say that Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, responded to an online event invitation in July from the office of a Texas member of Congress. In the email, Kuchta allegedly threatened to murder the member at the event, prosecutors say.

"Thank you for the address!!! I'm coming to murder all of you Satanist f*ckers!!!" the message said, according to court documents. "Especially the chuckle-f*ck Zodiak [sic] Killer!! That fat fake f*cker ass will be the first on the gallows!!"

In another message a few days later, Kuchta allegedly wrote: "THANKS FOR THE ADDRESS AND INVITE, SEE YOU ALL SOON ENOUGH!!!"

CNN has reached out to Cruz's office for comment.

Investigators tracked the emails to Kuchta's IP address in Maryland. Though Kuchta initially denied sending the message, prosecutors say, he later admitted to sending the initial threat from his "government-issued computer."

Kuchta is charged with one count of interstate threats and faces up to five years behind bars if convicted. He has not yet entered a formal plea, and a lawyer for Kuchta was not listed on the docket.

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and Geneva Sands, CNN

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.