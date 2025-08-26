Maryland man sentenced to life in prison for murder of local boxer

An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2024 murder of a rising boxer.

Nicholas Francis Giroux, 37, of Odenton, was sentenced to life plus 20 years for first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Isaiah Olugbemi.

Giroux pleaded guilty to murder on February 28, 2025.

"Mr. Olugbemi was a father and rising star in amateur boxing," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "This was a cruel and senseless murder that took the life of someone with great promise." Leitess added, "the callousness and lack of remorse on the part of this Defendant is really disturbing. He deserves this sentence. And to the family and friends of Mr. Olugbemi, I hope that today provides some sense of justice for this terrible ordeal."

The murder confession

On June 17, 2024, Anne Arundel police responded to the 500 block of Meadowmist Way in Odenton, where Olugbemi had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a video showed Giroux shooting Olugbemi several times until he fell to the ground. Giroux then shot Olugbemi three more times, according to police.

About two weeks before the murder, police said Giroux confronted Olugbemi and a next-door neighbor while they were having a cookout and playing music in the neighbor's backyard.

Police said that Giroux showed a gun, but he wasn't arrested because he never pointed the gun at anyone.

Police said they interviewed Giroux on June 18, 2024, and he confessed to the murder.

Olugbemi's boxing aspirations

Olugbemi was a well-known boxer in the region and dreamed of competing professionally, according to the owner of the Anne Arundel County gym where Olugbemi primarily trained.

He considered making that jump to become a professional by the end of 2024.

Olugbemi won the National Golden Gloves Championship in Washington, D.C., a month before he was killed, and won another amateur fight the week before he died.

"The last text I sent to him was right after he won the fight, and I was like, 'I'm so proud of you, you accomplished your dreams, man, congratulations," gym owner Jim Hook said.