Man held without bond in killing of Odenton boxer Isaiah Olugbemi

Boxer had dreams to go pro before killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

Boxer had dreams to go pro before killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

Boxer had dreams to go pro before killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

BALTIMORE -- An Odenton man charged with killing his neighbor, a boxer, will be held without bond, an Anne Arundel County judge decided Thursday.

Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux, 36, is charged with first-and-second-degree murder in Isaiah Olugbemi's death.

Olugbemi, 27, was found shot multiple times Monday night in the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton. He was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he died.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage that showed a white male, later identified as Giroux, walking directly to Olugbemi with a handgun before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene on foot, according to court documents.

Police said they interviewed Giroux on June 18 and he confessed to the murder.

Olugbemi was a well-known boxer in the region and dreamed of competing professionally. He considered making that jump by the end of the year, according to the owner of the Anne Arundel County gym where Olugbemi primarily trained.

Abraham Olugbemi, the victim's brother, told WJZ Giroux was Isaiah Olugbemi's neighbor. He alleged Giroux threatened Isaiah Olugbemi at least two other times with a gun this year; once in January and a second time in June.