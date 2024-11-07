Maryland man charged in deadly Harbor East shooting held without bail

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old is held without bail after being charged in a deadly shooting of 36-year-old man in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood.

Quontay Spinks, 19, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Antonio Peoples between the Ruxton and Azume restaurants.

Peoples was found shot in the 700 block of Alicenna Street by police, but later died at the hospital.

Investigators tied Spinks to other crimes, including a shooting in the 600 block of Light Street in September, carjackings in the 1500 block of Russell Street, the 1900 block of Orleans Street, and the unit block of South Paca Street. He was also linked to two armed robberies.

Detectives are currently working with various other law enforcement agencies in the surrounding region to further investigate Mr. Quontay Spinks's possible involvement in additional criminal incidents, Baltimore Police said.