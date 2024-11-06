Maryland man charged with murder in deadly Harbor East shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood in September, according to Baltimore City Police.

On Sept. 14, officers responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street where they found 36-year-old Antonio Peoples.

Peoples later died at a hospital, officers said.

The shooting happened between two restaurants – The Ruxton and Azumi – according to the general manager at The Ruxton.

On Nov. 1, 19-year-old Quontay Spinks of Washington, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murder, according to officers.

After the shooting, WJZ spoke to people who live and work in the area. They said Baltimore City Police tactical units and other security patrol the area frequently, and while they were surprised about the location of the shooting, they feel safe.

"You think this area is more safe than the rest of Baltimore because they have security all over the place, but it's shocking this close to where you work," said Jimmy Brown, who works in Harbor East.

