Maryland lawmakers react to passage of federal spending bill

With the federal government shutdown ending, Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are questioning the terms voted on in Congress.

The House voted 222 to 209 on Wednesday to approve a funding package that would end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The bill was then signed by President Trump.

All Maryland Democrats in Congress voted against the bill because it does not address expiring health care tax credits that were at the center of the party's shutdown demands, according to CBS News.

"This is exactly why people hate Washington," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. "Once again, Republicans in D.C. are asking us to accept a false choice — fund the government or protect people's health care. That's not leadership."

Health care needs are still questioned

Maryland lawmakers say health care needs are not being met, and several aired their frustrations on social media in response to the legislation that took more than 40 days to pass.

Gov. Moore recently said on NBC's Meet the Press Now that it is "completely unacceptable" to pass a bill ending the shutdown without extending healthcare subsidies.

Democrats in both the House and Senate had pushed for Congress to extend Biden-era enhanced health insurance tax credits in exchange for their votes to reopen the government. The credits are set to expire at the end of the year, which would lead to higher premiums for millions of people who buy insurance on Affordable Care Act exchanges, according to CBS News.

"Marylanders know what's at stake. They've lived the shutdown. They're the federal workers who missed paychecks, the SNAP recipients wondering how to feed their families, the seniors worried about keeping the heat on," Moore said. "So yes, reopening the government matters. But healthcare premiums will continue to rise, and Marylanders are the ones who will pay the price or lose coverage. Altogether, this is a deal I have grave concerns about."

Moore added, "We can't keep asking working families to choose between a paycheck and a doctor's visit. Maryland is doing its job. It's time Donald Trump and Washington did theirs — without selling out the people they're supposed to protect."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he voted no on the bill "that fails to prevent the looming health care crisis and fails to rein in Trump's lawless actions, but I won't give up — and I urge the American people to stay in the fight despite this disappointing outcome."

On Tuesday, the legislation passed the Senate, with eight Democrat Senators changing their votes.

Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D) also said she voted against the funding bill.

"I know Republicans don't care about lowering health care costs."

Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D) said that "any agreement to go forward without addressing skyrocketing health care premiums and the high cost of groceries and home electricity is no deal at all."

Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey (D) also said he was voting no on the resolution.

"I refuse to compromise on Americans' access to affordable health care," Ivey said.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) added that, "While Republicans throw millions of people off their health care, they are making themselves rich with your tax dollars."

"I voted no on this legislation because hundreds of thousands of Marylanders and millions of Americans are hearing from their insurance companies that their monthly premiums are about to skyrocket, and yet Republicans have done nothing about it," Raskin said. "Many Marylanders now face agonizing decisions between choosing life-sustaining care and basic necessities like rent, food and heating their homes in the winter."

Maryland Rep. April McClain Delaney (D) said she voted against the resolution that "guts health care and makes life harder for millions of Americans."

On the other side, Maryland Rep. Andy Harris (R) said the government funding bill provides critical support to America's farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

"It also extends government funding to the end of January 2026, blocking attempts to force an omnibus at the last minute," Harris said. "America has put up enough with the Democrat Shutdown."