4 minors charged with arson in Maryland vacant apartment fire

Four minors are facing arson charges in connection with a fire at a vacant apartment in Cumberland, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said the two-alarm fire damaged a vacant four-story apartment building on March 28.

Crews responded to the reported structure fire at 223 Baltimore Street, where nearly 60 firefighters and a drone team worked to bring the fire under control, officials said.

Investigators determined that four juveniles illegally entered the vacant building and ignited pieces of clothing they found inside. The fire spread, engulfing parts of the building and resulting in the emergency response, officials said.

The investigation also found that the building was often used by homeless people. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $500,000 in damage, according to officials.

The minors were referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and charged with arson, malicious burning, burglary, trespassing, reckless endangerment and conspiracy, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

"This fire could have had tragic consequences," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "Vacant buildings are often far from empty, and intentionally setting fires inside these structures places firefighters, neighboring properties, and anyone seeking shelter inside at significant risk."

A 14- and 13-year-old faced similar charges after they, along with a 12-year-old, were accused of setting fire to a small bus in Harford County. Officials said the fire spread and damaged four other cars near a shopping center in Edgewood.

According to state fire officials, the incident caused nearly $20,000 in damage.