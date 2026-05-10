3 teens accused of intentionally setting bus on fire and damaging 4 other cars in Harford County

Three teens allegedly set a small bus on fire intentionally, which spread and damaged four other vehicles in Harford County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said a bus that was parked behind a shopping center on Pulaski Highway, near an automotive shop, in Edgewood, was set on fire around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old are facing charges related to arson and malicious burning. Charges against a third minor are pending.

Officials said the fire caused $20,000 in damage.

"I want to thank the Harford County Sheriff's Office for their quick actions in helping identify those responsible," said Maryland State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "Their immediate response and teamwork with our investigators helped bring this case to a quick resolution."

Fire investigation in Harford County

Approximately 20 firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and APG Fire Department took about 20 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters said the fire originated within the interior passenger compartment of the small bus, which was sparked by minors who intentionally ignited materials inside the vehicle. The fire spread and damaged four nearby vehicles.

Fire officials said the Harford County Sheriff's Office observed a heavy column of black smoke coming from the reported location and later located one of the minors running from the area, which led to the identification and arrests.

No injuries were reported.