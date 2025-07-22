Federal judges in Maryland request dismissal of Trump administration's lawsuit over immigration

Maryland's 15 federal judges are requesting the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against them by the Trump administration, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

The motion, filed Monday, claims that the allegations in the lawsuit may not have a remedy.

Trump administration sues Maryland judges

The Trump administration filed the lawsuit in June after Maryland District Chief Judge George Russell III signed an order blocking the immediate deportation of migrants who challenge their detention status by filing a habeas corpus petition.

The order ensured that migrants can access their attorneys and participate in court proceedings.

The Trump administration's lawsuit argued that the pause on deportations violated a Supreme Court ruling and interfered with the president's power to enforce immigration laws.

The administration calledJudge Russell's order a "judicial overreach" and said he couldn't issue an injunction preventing the government from removing people who file habeas corpus petitions.

According to the Associated Press, it's rare for the federal government to sue a whole federal bench.

Maryland judges request dismissal

In the motion to dismiss, the Maryland judges argue that the "unprecedented lawsuit" has disrupted operations.

"If allowed to proceed, the tensions between the branches produced by such a suit would only escalate," the judges said in the lawsuit.

"...If this suit succeeds, it will not be the last – and the next suit could name the Fourth Circuit and cause greater disruption still," the lawsuit continues.

The motion also touches on safeguards aimed at protecting migrants from immediate deportation, the judge said, arguing that the consequences of those actions can be "stark and potentially irreversible."

The judges argue that courts around the country have used temporary stays for short periods when migrants request relief from immediate deportation.

"That brief interval enables a court to ensure that it does not lose all chance of granting meaningful relief before it can make even a preliminary assessment of whether it has a basis to intervene," the judges said in the motion.

Immigration in Maryland

The tension between these federal judges and the Trump administration comes as Kilmar Abrego Garcia's immigration case continues to play out in court.

Abrego Garcia was deported from the U.S. to a prison in El Salvador in March, in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials admitted was a mistake.

He was later returned to the U.S. to face federal human smuggling charges, though court proceedings continued as his attorneys raised concerns that he could be deported again.

District Judge Paula Xinis, who was named in the lawsuit against Maryland judges, has pushed back against the Trump administration over Abrego Garcia's deportation, calling the move illegal.

On Monday, Abrego Garcia's attorneys asked that his release from custody be delayed by 30 days to give him time to evaluate his options as he faces another potential deportation.