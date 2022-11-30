Maryland judge to announce decision on competency of Catherine Hoggle, mom charged with murdering two children

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Circuit Court judge on Wednesday will announce his decision on whether Catherine Hoggle, a Germantown woman accused of killing her two children eight years ago, is mentally fit to stand trial.

Three-year-old Sarah Hoggle and her two-year-old brother, Jacob, disappeared in September 2014. Their bodies were never recovered, but they are presumed to be dead.

Hoggle, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, was initially charged with abduction and neglect. She was charged with the murder of her children in 2017.

Doctors have repeatedly found Hoggle mentally incompetent to stand trial, but prosecutors allege Hoggle has been misleading psychiatrists about her mental fitness.

She is currently committed to a mental health facility.

While medical experts can provide testimony, it is ultimately Judge James Bonifant's decision as to whether she is competent to stand trial.

If Hoggle is found incompetent, her criminal commitment to a mental health facility could be changed to a civil commitment, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

If she is found competent, a trial date will be set.