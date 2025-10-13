Maryland activists react to peace deal between Israel and Hamas

Baltimore-area activists are relieved to see a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which led to the freeing of all living hostages in Gaza and thousands of Palestinians.

"It's been a tragedy of enormous proportions both for those who died, Israelis who died and Palestinians who died," said Jay Bernstein, one of the organizers for a "Walk to Remember."

The "Walk to Remember" is a weekly event in the Baltimore area that walks in solidarity with hostages who were held in Gaza.

"Our hope every week was that each week would be the last time we were walking. It's taken way too long to get there," Bernstein said.

Bernstein said he feels relief and gratitude knowing the 20 remaining living hostages are free.

"We are in the middle of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot," Bernstein said. "One of the prayers we say today is called 'Hallel,' praising God and thanking God. So, it's very apt that we were saying those prayers today."

Hoping for peace and accountability

Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland's director, had some reservations about the peace plan. She said she was cautiously optimistic Israel would keep their end of the bargain – freeing roughly 2,000 Palestinians.

"Because we also know there have been multiple ceasefire proposals on the table over the last several months," Chaudry said.

Chaudry said it's been an unimaginable two years watching the events in the Middle East.

"We pray and hope that the Palestinian people will find a way to move forward, and they have inspired the world with their strength and their hope and their faith," Chaudry said. "We pray that the ceasefire allows the Palestinian people respite, the ability to be able to breathe and go to sleep at night without wondering if they're going to wake up tomorrow."

Chaudry hopes for peace for all but adds that the Israeli government must be held accountable as the UN Commission finds Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"There needs to be justice as well when we talk about peace, lasting peace in the region," Chaudry said. "We need to make sure there is accountability."

Chaudry said CAIR Maryland is calling on Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act, which would prevent the Trump administration from sending weapons to Israel.

Baltimore Jewish community to celebrate hostage release

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Beth El Congregation, and other groups will host a celebration Tuesday night to recognize hostages who are now at home. The event is expected to be a night of singing, dancing, and gratitude.

It will take place at the Suburban Country Club on Tuesday at 8:30 pm.

Maryland leaders speak out

Maryland leaders also weighed in on the hostage releases.

"I join so many across the world in celebrating the release of all the living hostages," said Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks. "I will continue to pray for the return of the deceased to their families. May their memory be a blessing."

Congressman Johnny Olszewski, in part, "This moment must mark more than an end to suffering, it must be the first step of a sustained push for peace and security across the region."