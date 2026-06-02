Court denies Baltimore's request to seal records that were requested by inspector general

A judge has denied Baltimore's request to seal records that the city's inspector general previously requested for review.

The motion was filed by the mayor and the city council in April. It came after the inspector general's office, led by IG Isabel Cumming, claimed it was blocked from accessing essential documents after finding contractors for a city youth crime-fighting program submitted fraudulent bills to the city.

Requesting access to documents

Cumming said the city refused to comply with a subpoena issued when her office was trying to get financial records for the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) youth program, SideStep.

According to Cumming, the city responded to the subpoena by sharing heavily redacted documents. Cumming went to sue the city for access to the records.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the motion "does not clearly or convincingly inform" that review of the documents would violate federal or state laws or Maryland policies.

"Assertions by the motion suggest but do not offer evidence appropriate for this Court to deny inspection of particular documents," the judge wrote.

Proposed bills to increase transparency

The back and forth between city leaders and IG Cumming has led to ongoing controversy.

In May, the mayor introduced a package of bills that he said would address concerns about the "effectiveness and trustworthiness" of the inspector general's office.

The mayor also announced that he plans to conduct an independent investigation into the SideStep program with the goal of completing a thorough and neutral review, "free from politicization."

The city is working with the global firm Baker Tilly to conduct a forensic review. If the review confirms the IG's findings of fraudulent invoices, Mayor Brandon Scott said the city will "utilize every tool at its disposal to recoup those funds and take action against those who perpetrated fraud against the city."

Baltimore IG responds to proposed legislation

Cumming argued that the legislation introduced by the mayor is about "control," "not accountability."

"What he proposes is not accountability, it is control. This is not about politics. It is about ensuring that the people of Baltimore know where their tax dollars are being spent and why," Cumming said.

The mayor's office said IG Cumming "severely mischaracterizes numerous aspects of the mayor's proposals."