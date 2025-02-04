Immigration advocacy leaders push for more protections in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Immigration advocacy organization CASA is pushing for legislation to protect communities in Maryland as President Donald Trump continues taking executive action to crack down on immigration and border policies.

For decades, the organization has been advocating for change in the state's General Assembly. On Tuesday, leaders rallied in Annapolis to push for three bills that they said will "minimize the terror from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation machine inside of Maryland."

During the rally, CASA leaders encouraged legislators to pass the series of bills they are calling the "Immigrant Protection Package."

The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, introduced at the end of January, would require Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to develop guidelines for immigration enforcement at certain locations.

One of the executive orders signed by Mr. Trump revoked a policy that prevented immigration agents from making arrests near schools, places of worship and other locations "that would restrain people's access to essential services or engagement in essential activities."

The proposed bill defines those sensitive locations as schools and colleges, medical and mental health care facilities, places of worship, service centers and shelters, and childcare centers or other locations where children gather.

Places where funerals, weddings and other religious or civil ceremonies are taking place would also be considered sensitive locations under the proposed bill.

Under the bill, the Attorney General would create guidelines for state agencies that operate at sensitive locations. Those guidelines would limit immigration enforcement at those locations while still staying in compliance with federal and state laws.

State agencies would be required to implement those guidelines or provide written notice of reasoning for not adopting the policies.

According to documents from the Maryland General Assembly, the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act was passed as an emergency measure after a House vote.

Legislative package

The Maryland Data Privacy Act would require law enforcement officials and some state and local government leaders to deny access to certain information or buildings to those looking to enforce federal immigration laws.

The proposed legislation further requires the Attorney General to enforce the measure and instructs that state employees who violate the rules of the measure face disciplinary actions.

According to CASA, the proposed bill would block ICE agents from gaining access to local and state agencies.

"Immigrant families should be able to access critical government services without worrying that their information will be shared with federal immigration authorities," CASA officials said.

According to CASA, the Maryland Values Act would end agreements that allow local police to act as ICE agents.

"Ending this program is essential for restoring public trust so that communities of color can know that they can call the police to report crimes, serve as witnesses, and protect them from harm," CASA officials said.

Maryland leaders address immigration policies

Maryland joined 11 other states in challenging President Trump's immigration initiatives after a warning from the Department of Justice said state officials who don't comply could risk investigation.

The AG issued guidelines for county and state law enforcement agencies clarifying that officers cannot ask about immigration status during routine police work, share immigration status with federal immigration authorities without a warrant or contract with private immigration detention facilities.

The state's Catholic bishops shared a message of support to immigrant communities, saying they are committed to advocating for policies that protect their rights.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered in a Baltimore community to oppose the Trump administration's new policies.

Others have expressed fear since the new policies went into effect.

"So, where do we go if even the church is not safe for us anymore," Bishop Angel Nunez of Bilingual Christian Church previously told WJZ.