Maryland's Catholic bishops share support for immigrants amid President Trump's crackdown

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Catholic bishops shared support for immigrants in a letter Monday and committed to advocating for policies that protect their rights as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration.

Since taking office, President Trump has signed a series of measures aimed at U.S. immigration, including an executive order that paused the nation's refugee admission program and banned the entry of all refugees.

The president also signed a measure allowing deportation officers to target undocumented immigrants, including those without criminal records.

One of the measures signed by Mr. Trump lifted a longstanding policy that restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from working or making arrests at some locations, including churches, schools and hospitals, the Associated Press reported.

"It is shocking that the Trump Administration is now targeting churches and other places of worship for ICE raids. This cruelty not only contradicts longstanding ICE policy, but the idea of armed law enforcement dragging out worshippers violates the right to attend religious services at sacred spaces protected by the First Amendment. The risk of racial profiling makes this unconscionable defiance of basic constitutional protections even worse," said Congressman Glenn Ivey, (MD-04).

In their letter, Maryland's eight bishops committed to advocating for those in the state's immigrant communities.

"We are here to offer compassionate care, to listen to your needs, and to advocate for justice on your behalf. The Church has always been a home for those in search of refuge and peace, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and embrace the vulnerable," the bishops said.

Maryland's eight bishops include Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori; Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Apostolic Administrator of Washington; Wilmington Bishop William Koenig; and five auxiliary bishops.

Read the full letter from the bishops here.

Maryland challenges immigration policies

On Monday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined 11 other states in pushing back after the Justice Department directed law enforcement and prosecutors across the country to charge any local officials who interfere in immigration efforts.

In a joint statement, the 11 state leaders highlighted that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from forcing state officials to enforce federal laws.

"While the federal government may use its own resources for federal immigration enforcement, the court ruled in Printz v. United States that the federal government cannot "impress into its service—and at no cost to itself—the police officers of the 50 States," they said.

Attorney General Brown further issued guidelines for state and local law enforcement on immigration efforts, saying they cannot ask about immigration status during routine police work and are not required to share immigration status with federal officials.

"Maryland law ensures police handle immigration enforcement in a way that builds trust with immigrant communities, helping them feel safe to report and prevent crime. The federal government cannot compel state and local law enforcement to enforce immigration laws," Attorney General Brown said

On Tuesday, AG Brown shared guidance for healthcare providers to ensure residents still have access to healthcare services despite the increased immigration enforcement.

Under the guidance, healthcare staff are asked to take the following steps if an immigration officer comes to a facility: