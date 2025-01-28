Maryland immigrant communities fearful as federal deportation efforts ramp up under Trump administration

BALTIMORE -- Since day one of his second term, President Donald Trump has kept his promise on mass deportations: leaving many immigrant communities in fear.

Meanwhile, local and state leaders have been making their stances clear on how they're grappling with the new administration's enforcement.

WJZ reached out to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, asking if there are any raids or other enforcement operations in the Greater Baltimore area -- but ICE hasn't responded at this time.

However, one southeast Baltimore pastor contends more than a dozen men were taken by ICE agents in Columbia last week.

Living in fear

Since Jan. 20, Bishop Angel Nunez of Bilingual Christian Church said his communities have been living in fear. He's also heard from other communities across the country.

"I am hearing brokenness in the voice of people, not knowing where to turn to," Nunez said.

Not only has ICE increased enforcement, but one of Trump's executive orders now allows ICE agents to conduct raids at schools, places of worship, and other so-called sensitive locations.

"So, where do we go if even the church is not safe for us anymore," Nunez said.

Nunez said, last Tuesday, he heard of 15 men being taken by ICE agents in Columbia. While ICE hasn't been able to confirm this, Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball also wasn't able to confirm this operation Tuesday.

In Howard County, county law keeps citizenship information private.

"We will continue to be in compliance with federal, state and local laws. We want people to not only be safe, but to feel safe here in Howard County," Ball said.

Handling federal enforcement

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown issued guidance for all law enforcement agencies in the state Monday.

Some of the guidelines include encouraging agencies not to ask about immigration status unless relevant to an investigation, and that they can't share citizenship or immigration status with federal officials.

Last week, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott affirmed the city's approach won't change, also there are no plans to work with federal immigration operations.

"Not only is that consistent with our values as a city, but it's the best way to stick to our obligations," Scott said.

Trump has said the goal with these operations has been to deport criminals.

"We're tracking down the illegal alien criminals, we're detaining them, and we're throwing them the hell out of our country," Trump said.

Bishop Nunez is supportive of deporting criminals, however, he said families are being torn apart instead.

"Get the criminal out, but for God's sake, get something for those that have been left behind," Nunez said.

Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said Tuesday the school district is following guidance from the state level -- which at the core aims to protect student record confidentiality.

On X, ICE reported at least 969 arrests for Tuesday. ICE ERO Baltimore did report the arrest of an undocumented immigrant who is an MS-13 gang member in Hyattsville.