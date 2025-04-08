Maryland won't prohibit local law enforcement from partnering with ICE

Maryland lawmakers failed to agree on a measure that would prohibit law enforcement from partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before the end of the legislative session Monday.

In March, state lawmakers proposed the Maryland Values Act, a bill to prevent 287(g) agreements between local law enforcement agencies and ICE.

The proposal comes amid a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Trump administration.

Those federal immigration changes had a significant impact on Maryland.

While the initially proposed bill included the prohibition of 287(g) partnerships, the version of the bill passed Monday does not make any changes to 287(g) policies

What are 287(g) agreements?

287(g) agreements, named after Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deputize selected state and local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law.

Deputized officers are trained to interview individuals to determine their immigration status, access, and input data into DHS databases, issue immigration detainers to hold individuals until ICE takes custody, serve administrative warrants for removable individuals and issue Notices to Appear (NTAs), initiate removal proceedings.

How did the federal immigration crackdown impact Maryland?

Maryland's federal immigration crackdown prompted concerns about the safety of immigrants in Maryland.

That concern began following President Trump's recent revocation of policies that previously prohibited immigration enforcement at schools, places of worship, and other sensitive locations.

In response, Maryland lawmakers proposed protective legislation, including the Maryland Values Act, Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, and the Maryland Data Privacy Act, which aimed to restrict Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and limit access to certain information.

The proposed legislation came amid protests against reported conditions in ICE detention facilities and arguments from immigration advocacy organizations like CASA, who said the Trump administration's policies created fear within Maryland's immigrant communities.

Maryland, joined 11 other states in a lawsuit challenging Mr. Trump's order, alleging that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from commandeering states to enforce federal laws.