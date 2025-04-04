Baltimore healthcare group fights human trafficking by educating the community, supporting victims

Human trafficking continues to be a concern for healthcare leaders and police in the Baltimore area.

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) is highlighting its sexual assault forensic examination team ahead of its annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event, where community members can stand with survivors.

"Human trafficking is a huge issue, not just in Maryland, but across the country. It happens in all communities," said Ashley McAree, a forensic nurse at GBMC.

The National Human Trafficking hotline reported 152 cases in Maryland in 2023. It's still one of the most underreported crimes because of misconceptions and a lack of awareness that it could happen to you or someone you know.

"You can be victimized completely online without ever leaving your own home," McAree added. "That's one of the myths about human trafficking: The victim is traveling across either country borders or state borders."

Providing resources for victims

At GBMC, the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination team - also known as S.A.F.E. – is committed to getting victims the free healthcare and resources they need to step away from their trafficker.

It provides services 24/7, 365 days per year at no cost, including working with community organizations to help survivors get back on their feet.

"We want all victims out there and all survivors to know that you can come in and seek healthcare, get the necessary care that you need without the fear of us reporting without your consent," McAree explained.

Baltimore County Police work with the unit, particularly when it comes to trafficking involving children. Police said anyone under the age of 18 is not able to consent to commercial sex.

"It's almost like a job for them. They are going out and having commercial sex for money, and they're ok with that. That's illegal," said Det. Scott Kilpatrick, a child sex abuse and trafficking investigator with Baltimore County Police.

"We're starting to see it for kids that are in the foster care program, specifically in state-run facilities where they can just run away," Det. Kilpatrick continued. "They will get reported as a runaway. Come back in the morning. There's no repercussions for it. They've made a couple hundred dollars, and then, they are telling other kids how to do it."

Educating communities on human trafficking

Education continues to be a focus for the program. The S.A.F.E. team works with other healthcare providers, police departments and schools. They trained about 10,000 people in 2024.

"With the help of the S.A.F.E. team, we just trained, this past year, every officer in Baltimore County on trauma-informed care and giving them an idea of how they can go out and interact with people with the understanding that there is no normal response to a traumatic event," Det. Kilpatrick said.

S.A.F.E. also provides go-bags with supplies and resources for patients. The group also works with TurnAround Inc., which provides additional services to survivors outside of healthcare.

Additionally, it provides free emergency shelter at hotels that are alias approved, and don't require a personal credit card or identification.

"We don't just take a reactive approach when a patient comes into us. We are also very proactive to try and end this from happening in the first place and we do that through educating," McAree said. "We do believe we are making an impact."

GBMC is hosting the 10th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event on Friday, April 11, at 4 p.m. The money raised goes directly to the S.A.F.E. program and domestic violence prevention to keep these services free for survivors.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, you can find resources at GBMC's website or by calling the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.