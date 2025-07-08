3 people honored for rescuing woman from drowning in Howard County

Three people were honored Monday for saving a woman from drowning in Howard County in June, according to Executive Calvin Ball.

A community member and two county employees were given a Certificate of Recognition for their heroic efforts at Centennial Lake.

Woman saved from drowning

Cale Maynard, 27, was teaching his nephew how to fish near the lake on June 14 when he heard someone calling for help, Ball said.

Maynard saw a kayaker yelling as a person was face down in the water. Maynard took a personal flotation device, jumped into the water and swam to the person, according to Ball.

He was swimming back to the dock with the woman when two Recreation and Parks employees – Leo Pertman and Makiyia Staunton – arrived in a boat to help.

Rescue officials transported the woman to shock trauma, and she has since been released, according to Ball.

"It's not every day that we get to stand in the presence of heroes, but today, we all get to recognize the truly heroic efforts of three people who used quick thinking and displayed courage to save someone's life," Ball said in a statement. "Thanks to these three, we got another reminder of why Howard County is strong – because of our community members who care for each other."

Local heroes honored

Pertman, 16, is a boat rental attendant and student at Reservoir High School. This was his first summer working for the department, Ball said.

Staunton, 20, began working for the department in 2024 as an Assistant Manager at the Adventure Shack. She had recently been promoted to Boat Rental Manager, according to Ball.

As Recreation and Parks employees, they were required to undergo two days of training, which included boat rescues, first aid and CPR.

"It's easy to underestimate the courage it takes to be the first to step in when someone is in trouble," said Howard County Fire Chief Louis Winston. "That's what makes the actions of these three rescuers so extraordinary – and it's a powerful reminder that everyday people can and do make a difference right here in Howard County."

Importance of CPR training

According to the American Red Cross, 4 out of 10 adults in the U.S. have completed or are interested in taking a lifesaving course.

The organization estimates that nearly 3.8 million people take a Red Cross first aid class each year.

The Red Cross' study found that most people are motivated to take a class because they want to be prepared to keep their families and communities safe. Many respondents expressed feeling helpless during emergencies.

Nearly 69% of those who received CPR, AED and First Aid training said they felt more prepared, and 63% said they felt more confident. Almost half said they were relieved that they had the skills to act during emergencies, according to the Red Cross study.